Lucasfilm Lost Children Of Blood And Bone When It Let The Rights Lapse

For most moviegoers, Lucasfilm is synonymous with "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," but over the years, the studio has also branched out and produced other projects not related to those two giant IPs. One such project that it had in development was an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's YA fantasy novel, "Children of Blood and Bone," but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm let the movie rights lapse and that is what enabled Paramount to pick them up.

What makes this news interesting is that "Children of Blood and Bone" sparked an intense bidding war, with Universal, Amazon, and Netflix all vying for the property before it landed at Paramount. It seems like Lucasfilm was sitting on a goldmine but it didn't know what to do with it, and was too preoccupied with the 10+ "Star Wars" shows it already has in development.

Adeyemi's bestselling book, which draws from Nigerian culture, is the first in a planned trilogy that is set to conclude next year. It had originally set up shop as a film adaptation at Fox 2000 before Disney made its landmark acquisition of 21st Century Fox and its divisions. Disney eventually shut down Fox 2000, with last year's Amy Adams-led Netflix film "The Woman in the Window" being the imprint's final release.

Acting Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy reportedly took a liking, however, to "Children of Blood and Bone," and Rick Famuyiwa (who directed two episodes of "The Mandalorian") was attached to it. For a while, it looked like this was going to be one of the few Fox 2000 projects to survive the transition, and the first non-"Star Wars" or "Indiana Jones" project that Lucasfilm would produce for Disney.