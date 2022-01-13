Children Of Blood And Bone Adaptation Coming From Paramount

A new YA franchise is making its way through Hollywood: Paramount Pictures just landed the rights to Tomi Adeyemi's epic fantasy series, "Children of Blood and Bone." Inspired by Nigerian culture, the series follows a heroine on a perilous journey to restore magic to her kingdom. The best-selling trilogy will be adapted and executive produced by the author herself, and Paramount is reportedly fast-tracking the project with producers Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, both known for work on the "Twilight" saga, the "Maze Runner" trilogy, and "Love Simon." Karen Rosenfelt ("Percy Jackson," "The New Mutants") also serves as a producer.

According to Deadline, Paramount's acquisition concluded a fierce bidding war that involved several major players: Universal, Amazon, and Netflix were all included in the mix. The final offer "blew away the others as it included several incentives including a seven-figure screenwriting guarantee as well creative approvals for Adeyemi." The Paramount deal also came with a guaranteed theatrical release for the film, a particularly effective incentive given the streaming services vying for the series. Adeyemi's trilogy (the third and final book is set to be published in 2023) has already amassed a massive fan base and topped the best-sellers lists throughout its run, so it's not hard to see the potential of its wide theatrical release.

Then there's the incredible potential of the story itself — the following synopsis should give you a hint of what to expect: