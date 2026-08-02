Regina Hall's 2018 Comedy With A White Lotus Star Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video
One of the great joys of being a cinephile is finding a hidden gem — a film or TV show that didn't break out in a big way, but whose quality makes it ripe for rediscovery. While sometimes these hidden gems can be genre movies or even would-be blockbusters that got overlooked for whatever reason, in most cases they tend to be indie films that are difficult to sell to the public as a "must-see" upon release. Another way this type of hidden gem can be found is if it has some star power and either features an already established actor or one who would find more fame after making the movie. In the case of "Support the Girls," both examples apply.
The 2018 movie stars a well-established actress, Regina Hall, who gives one of the best performances of her career; many folks, including myself, believe she was robbed of an Academy Award nomination for the film, let alone a win. Hall has been a standout in comedies over her entire career, from TV series like "Ally McBeal" to films like the "Scary Movie" franchise and "Girls Trip." "Support the Girls" also co-stars Haley Lu Richardson, who was already fairly known to fans of independent movies, yet would break out to a wider mainstream audience thanks to her role as Portia in the second season of the popular HBO series, "The White Lotus," in 2022. Just last year, both actresses did some of the coolest work of their careers so far, with Hall playing the revolutionary Deandra in "One Battle After Another," and Richardson turning up as the mysterious Ingrid in "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die."
As such, now is the perfect time to discover them in "Support the Girls," which is available to stream on Prime Video.
Support the Girls is a hilarious, tense, and relatable character study
"Support the Girls" isn't flashy, but still feels utterly unique thanks to the strength and relatability of its characters and performances. Regina Hall plays Lisa Conroy, the general manager of a "breastaurant" sports bar and grill called Double Whammies, and the film takes place over one long and eventful day in her life. Through her various trials and tribulations, including her friend and best employee, Maci (Haley Lu Richardson), secretly seeing a much older man, writer/director Andrew Bujalski honestly depicts the realities of Lisa's position and working environment without much adornment.
The drama and comedy are solidly based in character, and the film's mounting sense of tension comes through the piling on of issues Lisa has to deal with. Bujalski is often credited as being one of the creators of the indie mumblecore movement with his debut film, 2002's "Funny Ha Ha," and that subgenre's focus on dialogue and character is on abundant display in "Support the Girls."
Despite Bujalski's light touch, however, there's a remarkable amount of depth and texture in the film. There's a universal relatability in the way that Lisa and Maci have to handle everyday hardship at their suburban jobs, yet there's also a strong feminist subtext in the movie, too, complete with one of the most cathartic and heartfelt endings of 21st-century cinema. There's also a clever allegory for the state of America within the movie, one that encapsulates the absurdity of the various injustices, large and small, foisted upon the minorities and have-nots of the country.
It's a movie that was enjoyable and incisive enough to feature on former President Barack Obama's list of favorite films of 2018. Do yourself a favor and "Support the Girls" as soon as you can.