Regina Hall's 2018 Comedy With A White Lotus Star Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

"Support the Girls" isn't flashy, but still feels utterly unique thanks to the strength and relatability of its characters and performances. Regina Hall plays Lisa Conroy, the general manager of a "breastaurant" sports bar and grill called Double Whammies, and the film takes place over one long and eventful day in her life. Through her various trials and tribulations, including her friend and best employee, Maci (Haley Lu Richardson), secretly seeing a much older man, writer/director Andrew Bujalski honestly depicts the realities of Lisa's position and working environment without much adornment.

The drama and comedy are solidly based in character, and the film's mounting sense of tension comes through the piling on of issues Lisa has to deal with. Bujalski is often credited as being one of the creators of the indie mumblecore movement with his debut film, 2002's "Funny Ha Ha," and that subgenre's focus on dialogue and character is on abundant display in "Support the Girls."

Despite Bujalski's light touch, however, there's a remarkable amount of depth and texture in the film. There's a universal relatability in the way that Lisa and Maci have to handle everyday hardship at their suburban jobs, yet there's also a strong feminist subtext in the movie, too, complete with one of the most cathartic and heartfelt endings of 21st-century cinema. There's also a clever allegory for the state of America within the movie, one that encapsulates the absurdity of the various injustices, large and small, foisted upon the minorities and have-nots of the country.

It's a movie that was enjoyable and incisive enough to feature on former President Barack Obama's list of favorite films of 2018. Do yourself a favor and "Support the Girls" as soon as you can.