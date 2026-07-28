5 David Jonsson Movies And TV Shows To Watch Before Black Panther 3

When the Marvel panel started in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, fans of the "Black Panther" franchise got the news they'd been waiting for ever since "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit theaters in 2022. Writer-director Ryan Coogler, fresh off the success of "Sinners" (his first-ever whole-cloth original film, which won him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and a Best Actor trophy for his lead actor Michael B. Jordan), stepped onto the massive Marvel stage and announced that the "new" T'Challa in "Black Panther 3" will be played by David Jonsson.

As you probably know, the "Black Panther" franchise was hit with an unimaginable tragedy in August of 2020 when, over two years after the first film was released to universal acclaim, star Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of Prince T'Challa, passed away due to complications from colon cancer. In "Wakanda Forever," his mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), of the Wakandan royal family, mourn their loss ... and at the very end of the movie, T'Challa's lover Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) reveals that the two had a son. Jonsson will, in "Black Panther 3," play that T'Challa — the heir to his father's throne.

It's particularly exciting that Coogler decided to cast Jonsson in this major role because, as talented as Jonsson is, he's still a relative unknown to most Marvel fans. With that in mind, here are five fantastic Jonsson projects you must check out before "Black Panther 3" comes out in December 2028.