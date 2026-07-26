The Carrie Trailer Reveals Mike Flanagan Is Keeping Stephen King's Original Ending

The first trailer for the "Carrie" miniseries, adapted by the horror filmmaker and Stephen King connoisseur Mike Flanagan, debuted tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The one minute long trailer shows events fans of the story will recognize: There's a close-up of Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) having been crowned prom queen, and while we don't see the moment where pigs' blood drops on her, there's snippets of the aftermath. (Including a foot-level shot of Carrie in a blood-soaked dress, or an auditorium on fire and filled with Carrie's dead classmates.)

There are also flashes of how Flanagan might be updating or stretching out the story. It appears mean girl Chris Hargensen (Alison Thornton), who masterminds the bloody prom prank, once tried (honestly or not) to be friends with Carrie. It's also shown that, presumably after inciting embarrassment when Carrie gets her first period in the school showers, some bullies make a "carrie red" Instagram account; that at least accounts for how teenagers bully each other in the 2020s.

But other shots in the trailer indicate Flanagan will be lifting one thing from King's original "Carrie" novel that none of the previous films have. These shots show Carrie's hometown of Chamberlain, Maine on fire. In the novel, Carrie doesn't just use her telekinesis to get revenge on the people laughing at her in the auditorium. On her way home, she rampages across the entire town, triggering a gas line explosion that sends Chamberlain main street up in flames. Carrie's final body count in the book is around 440, compared to a "mere" 73 in the most famous movie adaptation, Brian De Palma's classic 1976 "Carrie." (Not that King minds the differences; he's got nothing but praise for De Palma's "Carrie.")