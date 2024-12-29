An Acclaimed Star Trek Writer Wrote A Maligned Stephen King Adaptation

Bryan Fuller is more than the celebrated writer responsible for many great episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Voyager." He's also the creator of cult TV classics "Pushing Daisies" and "Hannibal." Way more often than not, Fuller hits the mark. So how did he slip up with the 2002 TV movie version of "Carrie?"

It was damned from the beginning when, according to Fuller in an interview with Comic Book Resources, the studio (MGM) only allowed the network (NBC) access to the property if it'd agree to treat the movie as a backdoor pilot for a "Carrie" series. NBC acquiesced, but, in Fuller's view, the network was never serious about going further than the movie.

This doesn't mean Fuller regrets writing the film. In the interview with CBR, he revealed that the unrealized series would've found Carrie and sympathetic classmate Sue Snell (played by Amy Irving in De Palma's movie) driving across the country with a paranormal investigator (Jasmine Guy) in hot pursuit. He's also pleased that the movie portrayed Carrie as somewhat more defiant than she is in De Palma's film. While I think the TV movie misses the mark in a lot of ways, I will agree with Fuller that star Angela Bettis is absolutely fantastic as a very different kind of Carrie White.

The most notable difference between De Palma's adaptation and Fuller's is the plot. Whereas De Palma and Cohen streamlined, Fuller adapted the back-and-forth structure from King's novel. He's basically trying to replicate the news-clipping format of the book, which doesn't really work in a condensed two-hour narrative. But it is instructive! If the best that can be said of Fuller's "Carrie" is that it boasts a stunning performance from Bettis and works as a why-being-extremely-faithful-is-bad adaptation lesson, that's a damn sight better than what the godawful TV movie take on "The Shining" has to offer. And if you think we're done with "Carrie," /Film's BJ Colangelo believes we're still waiting for the first proper adaptation.