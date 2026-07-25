How Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Ethan Peck Felt Filming The Series Finale

Even the greatest of journeys must eventually come to an end. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is sticking to the in-universe theme of a five year mission and concluding with Season 5, which had already finished filming ahead of Season 4's recent premiere. In fact, fans have known that "Strange New Worlds" Season 5 would be the last since before the third season had even premiered. That's the kind of advance warning that's nearly unprecedented in TV.

It also gave the cast and crew of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" a lot of time to come to terms with the show's end. That might be why star Ethan Peck (who plays Spock) gave a serene and succinct answer when asked, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, how it felt to finish filming on the last day of "Strange New Worlds" Season 5.

"Beautiful, hopeful, and triumphant," said Peck. "I feel so proud to advocate for love, curiosity, and logic."

(You can't forget logic — or at least, Spock can't.)