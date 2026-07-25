Two Star Trek Actors Have A Touching Stephen King Connection
San Diego Comic-Con is underway and the "Star Trek" 60th anniversary panel was one of the anchors of Saturday programming. The panel featured cast members from the past and present of the storied franchise. The lineup included Jerry O'Connell, who voiced Commander Jack Ransom on the much-beloved "Star Trek: Lower Decks," which is both great comedy and great "Star Trek."
O'Connell has been working as an actor for a long time, dating back to his childhood acting days in movies such as "Stand By Me," which remains the gold standard for coming-of-age movies, as well as one being one of the best Stephen King movies ever made. During the panel, O'Connell expressed his appreciation for being welcomed into the franchise, despite him feeling like a relatively small part of its legacy. Here's what he he had to say about it:
"The thing that amazes me about Starfleet is how these people make you...I'm only in this game and everyone here makes me feel so welcome."
One of the people that helped make him feel welcome? His "Stand By Me" co-star and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" alum Wil Wheaton. O'Connell, speaking further, revealed that Wheaton was the first person to text him after the news of his casting in "Lower Decks" was announced. Wheaton sent him a text that said, "Welcome to Starfleet, Commander."
At that moment, the two were bonded once again. Not only did they share a Stephen King connection, but they now shared a "Trek" connection as well. And "Star Trek" is one of those things where, once you're a part of it, you're always a part of it.
Wil Wheaton and Jerry O'Connell have come full circle in Star Trek since Stand By Me
Wil Wheaton and Jerry O'Connell had similar starts to their careers as child actors, but their paths diverged wildly. Wheaton went on to land the role of Wesley Crusher on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The character has a bit of a complicated legacy, one that Wheaton has had to wrestle with personally over the years. Wheaton left "The Next Generation" as Wesley Crusher after four seasons, appearing just a couple more times before the show came to an end.
For years, Wheaton tried to put some distance between himself and Wesley, but things eventually came back around. Wheaton has since reprised the role in projects such as "Lower Decks" and "Star Trek: Prodigy." Wheaton also voiced Romulans in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek."
O'Connell, meanwhile, has acted very steadily over the years but has also had a fruitful second career as a host of shows such as "The Talk" and "Entertainment Tonight." But nearly 40 years after "Stand By Me," "Lower Decks" allowed O'Connell and Wheaton to reconnect in the "Star Trek" universe. (It's also worth noting that O'Connell has another "Trek" connection — his wife is franchise mainstay Rebecca Romijn).
The fact that Wheaton and O'Connell have remained friends and had each other's backs leading right up to their intersection in the "Star Trek" universe is nothing shy of touching. As for "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the series ended its run after five seasons. However, at least one "Lower Decks" star hopes it will pull a "Futurama" and return someday.