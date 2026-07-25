Two Star Trek Actors Have A Touching Stephen King Connection

San Diego Comic-Con is underway and the "Star Trek" 60th anniversary panel was one of the anchors of Saturday programming. The panel featured cast members from the past and present of the storied franchise. The lineup included Jerry O'Connell, who voiced Commander Jack Ransom on the much-beloved "Star Trek: Lower Decks," which is both great comedy and great "Star Trek."

O'Connell has been working as an actor for a long time, dating back to his childhood acting days in movies such as "Stand By Me," which remains the gold standard for coming-of-age movies, as well as one being one of the best Stephen King movies ever made. During the panel, O'Connell expressed his appreciation for being welcomed into the franchise, despite him feeling like a relatively small part of its legacy. Here's what he he had to say about it:

"The thing that amazes me about Starfleet is how these people make you...I'm only in this game and everyone here makes me feel so welcome."

One of the people that helped make him feel welcome? His "Stand By Me" co-star and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" alum Wil Wheaton. O'Connell, speaking further, revealed that Wheaton was the first person to text him after the news of his casting in "Lower Decks" was announced. Wheaton sent him a text that said, "Welcome to Starfleet, Commander."

At that moment, the two were bonded once again. Not only did they share a Stephen King connection, but they now shared a "Trek" connection as well. And "Star Trek" is one of those things where, once you're a part of it, you're always a part of it.