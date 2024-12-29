One Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Hopes The Series Will Pull A Futurama And Return

The final episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" aired on Paramount+ on December 19, 2024, bringing the show's five-season run to a graceful close. "Lower Decks" was merely the latest "Star Trek" show to be chopped from the schedule in a grand contraction phase for the franchise. In 2017, Paramount began putting all its eggs into one "Star Trek"-emblazoned basket, and Trekkies were treated to six Trek shows running simultaneously. In the last few years, though, five of those six shows have been canceled, and one of them ("Star Trek: Prodigy") was removed from Paramount+ altogether. It seems that the head honchos at Paramount didn't want to spend the money required to keep all those "Star Trek" shows afloat.

As of this writing, only "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has a definite future. There will also be a TV movie, "Star Trek: Section 31," coming out in 2025, and a new series, "Starfleet Academy," is in production. Other "Star Trek" films and TV shows are also in early development, but time will tell if they get made.

The end of "Lower Decks" was a sad moment for Trekkies. Of all the new "Star Trek" shows on the air, it seemed to be the most universally beloved, keeping the core tenets of "Star Trek" alive, while also featuring crass humor and put-upon characters. The series ended with the U.S.S. Cerritos still on its years-long mission, now outfitted with a new captain. The adventures would continue. We just can no longer watch them.

Of course, some have already been hopefully floating the idea of a grand return for "Lower Decks" sometime in the near future. Indeed, lead actress Tawny Newsome, who played the mischievous troublemaker Beckett Mariner, recently said to Variety that she hopes "Lower Decks" can be like "Futurama," another animated sci-fi show that was notoriously canceled and resurrected multiple times.