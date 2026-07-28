Goldie Hawn Has A Theory Why Her Only Steven Spielberg Movie Wasn't A Hit

When "The Sugarland Express" rolled into theaters on March 31, 1974, it was first and foremost a Goldie Hawn vehicle. Spielberg had made noise with his TV movie triumph "Duel" (so exhilaratingly cinematic that Universal gave it a theatrical release), but he was a year away from basically inventing the summer movie with "Jaws." "The Sugarland Express" was a chase film boasting some impressive, inventively shot stunt driving, but, to Universal, its success was going to hinge on Hawn.

In the studio's defense, Hawn was a major star. She broke out in the 1960s on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" as a sexy-stupid blonde who, bedecked with body paint, danced alluringly in a bikini. But you have to be smart to play dumb. Hawn wasn't just in on the joke; she was ahead of it. She knew her function in the show, and knew men were lusting after her, but her trademark corpsing was an act of woozy rebellion. She was laughing at the archetype, and the pathetically unrealistic sofa hopes of ogling, Schlitz-swilling sad sacks.

Critics and moviegoers finally recognized Hawn's unique skill when she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Walter Matthau's suicidal girlfriend in the funny, if kinda creaky screwball comedy "Cactus Flower." At this point, she was America's misfit sweetheart. So Universal looked at her performance as Lou Jean Poplin in Spielberg's quirky crime drama, and sold her as an overgrown child. Moviegoers went in expecting a comedy, and got something completely different. And Hawn believes this doomed the film's commercial prospects.