Steven Spielberg Thought His 'Career Was Over' Shooting This Classic Movie

Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" has changed the definition of an impeccably crafted summer blockbuster. A cursory glance might paint the film as a standard killer shark flick, but "Jaws" is a scathing critique of systemic human failings that intersect with personal ones. While the aquatic Big Bad is sprung upon us in an unforgettably iconic monster reveal sequence, "Jaws" exposes the learned monstrosities of humans way before the killer shark even shows up onscreen.

Thematic richness aside, the film remains impressive on a technical level, especially if we consider the troubled production that plagued Spielberg since he took over the project. I've said this before, but it is truly a miracle that "Jaws" even got made, as the film had to contend with budgetary issues that inexplicably tripled halfway through the production process.

Money wasn't the only issue plaguing the making of "Jaws," as expensive shoots also meant delayed schedules that somehow got worse due to props malfunctioning due to constant contact with the ocean. Spielberg and co. had underestimated the challenges of filming at sea, especially the sheer unpredictability that came with rapidly changing weather, jeopardizing an already overstuffed production timeline. Thinking back on these multifaceted obstacles, Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter how he thought his "career was over" as everyone around him warned him that he would never get hired again:

"Everybody was saying to me, 'You are never going to get hired again. This film is way over budget, way over schedule, and you are a real liability as a director. You are not going to get hired again' [...] I really thought that I'd better give this my all because I'm not working in the industry again after they see the movie. Fortunately, fortune smiled on us."

Well, the rest is cinema history. Even so, let us take a closer look at the problems that plagued "Jaws" and how Spielberg pushed through the hellish production to create one of the greatest films ever made.