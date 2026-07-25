How The Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Movie Sets Up The Legend Of Korra

This article contains spoilers for "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender."

"Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" lives up to its title. The much-beloved animated series was truthfully an ensemble; scarred Fire Nation Prince Zuko's (Dante Basco) journey to redemption was as much a backbone as Aang's (Zach Tyler Eisen) heroic journey. But this movie? Aang (Eric Nam) is absolutely the main character; sorry, Zuko (Steven Yeun) or Toph (Dionne Quan) fans, maybe next time.

Set about a decade after the original "Last Airbender" series, Aang still hasn't quite settled into a world where he's, well, the last Airbender. As if to catch up new viewers, the movie opens with a flashback to Aang's childhood in the Southern Air Temple. This, in turn, gives way to a nightmare about the Fire Nation's genocide of the Air Nomads, a calamity Aang escaped by running away from his duties as the Avatar and getting himself cryogenically frozen.

The narrative thrust of the movie is Aang discovering another, much more ancient Airbender named Tagah (Dave Bautista) who long ago was frozen like him. Tagah leads Team Avatar to discover a magical staff that he claims can create new Airbenders, but his intentions may be more sinister than he claims.

"Avatar" fans have seen an evil Airbender before, though. In the "Last Airbender" sequel series "The Legend of Korra" Book 3, the main villain was Zaheer (Henry Rollins), an airbending anarchist who revered the Air Nomads' teachings on earthly detachment.

Set 70 years after "The Last Airbender," this sequel starred Avatar Korra (Janet Varney), who had to live in the world that Aang had built and fill the big shoes he left. While this movie is set early in that 70-year gap, it still starts to build a bridge between the series.