This '60s TV Legend Set An Impressive Emmy Record Thanks To A Classic Spy Drama

In 2026, the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is best known as a series of films in which star Tom Cruise performs increasingly grander and crazier stunts for the world's amusement. However, this was not always the case, for while Cruise's star power has consumed the "Mission: Impossible" brand, for the 30 years prior to Brian De Palma's original 1996 film, the name was known for the TV series created by Bruce Geller, which aired from 1966 to 1973. Although the ensemble of actors who appeared in the show varied during its seven-year run, the cast who were there to establish "Mission: Impossible" at the beginning of its 60-year existence helped make the franchise as popular and entertaining as it is today.

One of those key original cast members was Barbara Bain, who played Impossible Mission Force agent Cinnamon Carter during the show's first three seasons. During those seasons, Bain was the only female regular on the series, which meant that, barring the occasional guest star, she was frequently the only woman in any given episode. Fortunately, this helped her excellent work stand out that much more to Emmy voters, so much so that Bain won the Emmy for Outstanding Continued Performance By An Actress in a Leading Dramatic Series three years in a row, from 1967-1969. This means that Bain's entire "Mission: Impossible" tenure is Emmy-winning! It's a feat which wouldn't be matched until Tyne Daly won three years in a row for "Cagney & Lacey" in the 1980s, with a fourth win coming after a gap of two years. Bain's record-setting work on "Mission: Impossible" is a testament not just to her own talent, but to how varied and challenging the original TV series was.