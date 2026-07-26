IMAX Vs IMAX 70mm: Everything You Need To Know About The Two Formats

In your reading on Christopher Nolan's new blockbuster adaptation of "The Odyssey," you might have stumbled across the fact that it is the first mainstream, full-length feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX 70mm cameras. Nolan is fond of the format, and several of his bigger hits were shot partially in IMAX, but he usually saved the larger cameras for key action scenes. "The Odyssey" is the first one that was made entirely in IMAX.

All that sounds impressive, although some may still be a little bit in the dark as to what "IMAX 70mm" actually means. Indeed, when buying a ticket for "The Odyssey," one might be confronted with a prompt asking whether they want to see it on IMAX screens or merely on 70mm... and not really knowing the difference. Parsing out the differences will lead us down a gloriously nerdy path, involving film formats, the promised sizes of an IMAX screen, and some of the "imposters" — nicknamed "LieMAX" — out there in the world. Luckily, we're here to walk you through the formats and let you make informed decisions.

Many of us probably know that for the bulk of film history (at least, since 1934), mainstream movies were printed on 35mm-wide film strips, and were run through a projector, top to bottom. At the time, most movies were presented in a near-square 1.35:1 aspect ratio. The size of a film strip has nothing to do with an image's aspect ratio. In 1953, with the release of "The Robe," a mass audience was introduced to CinemaScope, a widescreen aspect ratio that required special lenses to both shoot and to project. CinemaScope films were a nice, broad 2.39:1 aspect ratio. They were still, however, shot on 35mm film.

70mm would come into play a few years later.