Tom Hiddleston's 2026 Documentary Series On Hulu Highlights A Major Historical Disaster
Tom Hiddleston has reunited with the executive producer behind "Loki," but not for another turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather, Hiddleston has partnered with Kevin R. Wright for a look at one of history's most infamous tragedies in a brand-new docuseries.
"Pompeii: Out of Time," which is airing now on National Geographic as well as streaming on Disney+, examines the ancient city, which was famously destroyed due to a horrific volcanic eruption. The city now lies preserved under the ash from nearly 2000 years ago.
Hiddleston kept his Marvel villain Loki fresh for more than 10 years. Here, he's in host mode as himself, uncovering history through a unique angle. It's part scripted drama and part investigative documentary, making for something fairly unique. The synopsis for the series reads as follows:
Following a teenage apprentice, a powerful businesswoman and a mysterious Praetorian Guard, he pieces together how each confronted impossible choices as disaster loomed. As the volcano awakens and the countdown to catastrophe begins, the evidence converges in a gripping race against time to uncover who survived, who perished, and what determined their fate.
The tragedy of Pompeii has been examined many times by Hollywood over the years. It was the tragedy that inspired "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Episode 6 finale in Season 1. There was also director Paul W.S. Anderson's 2014 drama "Pompeii," which offered a narrative look at the disaster. But what Hiddleston and Wright are trying to do is offer a more human picture of the city's final hours, using archaeologists, historians, geologists, and disaster experts, among others.
Pompeii: Out of Time investigates the doomed city's final hours
This certainly isn't Tom Hiddleston's first time lending his talents to a high-concept docuseries. The actor also narrated Apple TV's "Prehistoric Planet," which let viewers walk with dinosaurs. He also appeared in "Earthsounds" and narrated "Big Beasts." But being a prominent host in front of the camera is a slightly new gear for him. Speaking in a press release about the show, Hiddleston said the following:
"To visit Pompeii is to feel the distance of the 2,000 years between now and then compress. The past becomes the present; the past feels so close. Tangible, honest and real. Our relationship with the past is alive — studying who we were in order to understand who we are. Pompeii is a gateway for that conversation. It's a privilege to host this visually immersive and dynamic series. Pompeii is often remembered for how its story ended. But by looking closer, we can uncover the details of people's lives, the choices they made, and the moments that came before the city was buried."
"To revisit the final hours of those ordinary people, caught in an extraordinary moment, and to help bring these remarkable human stories back into the light, is a genuine honor," Hiddleston concluded. Tom Barbor-Might serves as showrunner and director, with Jessica Ruston and Mark Ravenhill on board as writers alongside Kevin R. Wright and Barbor-Might.
Meanwhile, the actor is getting ready to appear in one of the biggest movies of the year as Hiddleston is back as Loki in "Avengers: Doomsday." While there are still questions about how that's possible after "Loki" Season 2, this is shaping up to be a big year for him.
"Pompeii: Out of Time" is streaming now on Disney+.