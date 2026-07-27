Tom Hiddleston's 2026 Documentary Series On Hulu Highlights A Major Historical Disaster

Tom Hiddleston has reunited with the executive producer behind "Loki," but not for another turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather, Hiddleston has partnered with Kevin R. Wright for a look at one of history's most infamous tragedies in a brand-new docuseries.

"Pompeii: Out of Time," which is airing now on National Geographic as well as streaming on Disney+, examines the ancient city, which was famously destroyed due to a horrific volcanic eruption. The city now lies preserved under the ash from nearly 2000 years ago.

Hiddleston kept his Marvel villain Loki fresh for more than 10 years. Here, he's in host mode as himself, uncovering history through a unique angle. It's part scripted drama and part investigative documentary, making for something fairly unique. The synopsis for the series reads as follows:

Following a teenage apprentice, a powerful businesswoman and a mysterious Praetorian Guard, he pieces together how each confronted impossible choices as disaster loomed. As the volcano awakens and the countdown to catastrophe begins, the evidence converges in a gripping race against time to uncover who survived, who perished, and what determined their fate.

The tragedy of Pompeii has been examined many times by Hollywood over the years. It was the tragedy that inspired "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Episode 6 finale in Season 1. There was also director Paul W.S. Anderson's 2014 drama "Pompeii," which offered a narrative look at the disaster. But what Hiddleston and Wright are trying to do is offer a more human picture of the city's final hours, using archaeologists, historians, geologists, and disaster experts, among others.