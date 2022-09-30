The Real-Life Tragedy That Inspired The Rings Of Power's Explosive Episode 6 Finale [Exclusive]

"It was a really complex plan — how do you tell the story of what is really a cataclysmic environmental challenge?" Ames says of plotting out the impressive final sequence. "So what we did was we started with the real — we looked at photographs and movies, went back to Pompeii, looked at what happened, and read about what it really looks like." In the episode, the disaster is prompted by Waldreg (Geoff Morrell), who shoves the dark sword we've been wondering about since the first episode into a watchtower stone, causing the local dams to flood.

A moment later, spurts of water begin bursting up from the ground beneath the village like bombs, followed quickly by a flood that activates the previously dormant Mount Doom. Before the credits roll, fireballs have rained down on the village, and Galadriel has been fully engulfed in ash. There's also what looks like a sort of sonic burst, a disruption of the air that knocks everyone off kilter. It sounds like several aspects of the harrowing scene came from the crew's studies of the real-life Pompeii disaster and other volcanic activity.

"Could this physically happen?" Ames asks. "And the answer is yes, it could." He explains that the effects team used location photography of the cliffside and waterfall in order to render the scene's visuals, and built an underground set that they then scanned to create the flooding shots. Ames also explains exactly what we were seeing just before the eruption, saying, "As the cold water rushes into the interior of the volcano creating a temperature differential, it's just magnificent, almost like an atomic bomb explosion."