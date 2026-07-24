Matt Damon's Forgotten 2024 Heist Comedy Is Having A Streaming Resurgence

Doug Liman's "The Instigators" is one of many big-budget, high-profile feature films starring A-list Hollywood actors and made by notable directors that were slipped into the folds of a streaming service and hastily forgotten about. The Streaming Wars took many victims, and dozens, if not hundreds, of movies were rammed into digital back catalogs by streamer executives who had no intention of letting them find an audience. In the case of "The Instigators," this was a pity, because it was a rather strong, sad-sack, character-based crime dramedy starring some very good actors. The film was co-written by Casey Affleck, who starred alongside Matt Damon as a pair of mob-hired low-level thugs who are tasked with committing a robbery that, naturally, goes very poorly for both of them.

Damon plays Rory, a divorced Marine who insists that this robbery job pay him exactly $32,480. He eventually reveals why he needs that exact amount, but keeps it secret for the bulk of the movie. Affleck plays Cobby, an ex-con who is discouraged from re-entering a life of crime. Their job is to rob a corrupt politician, Boston's incumbent mayor (Ron Perlman), of a giant stash of corrupt bribe money. Jack Harlow plays Rory, Cobby's wildcard partner, and Hong Chau plays Rory's psychiatrist, Dr. Rivera. Ving Rhames plays a cop on their tail, and Alfred Molina plays the mobster in charge. Through a long series of plot machinations, Rivera will end up becoming Rory's hostage later in the movie.

It's likely because Matt Damon is currently starring in "The Odyssey" that audiences are looking up his recent catalog, leading them to find "The Instigators" on Apple TV. Whatever the reason, though, it's a relief to report that a good streaming movie is finally finding an audience.