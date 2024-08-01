The Instigators Review: Matt Damon And Casey Affleck's Breezy Heist Comedy Leaves You Wanting More

Don't look now, but Matt Damon has become one of cinema's most exciting screen presences over the last decade or so. Having taken his leading-man looks and turned into a character actor's dream, he's figured out how to enjoy the best of both worlds. If Christopher Nolan, Steven Soderbergh, Ethan Coen, or any other prolific filmmaker has a buzzy, high-concept thriller in the works, you can almost set your watch based on Damon popping up in a brief supporting role or even a cameo late in the game — and, more often than not, it's as a scumbag villain meant to reinforce each film's themes. It takes a serious absence of ego to embrace this (relatively) unsexy phase of one's career, in which such thankless work might only ever win the affections of the Film Twitter crowd, dad-movie enthusiasts, and not much else. But it's a rare talent that can convincingly play each end of the spectrum, effortlessly sliding back into genuine movie-star mode when the need calls for it.

"The Instigators" is ostensibly a two-hander heist flick with both Damon and fellow Bostonian Casey Affleck sharing co-lead status, but make no mistake: It's the former's portrayal of a Marine-turned-civilian-turned-criminal at the end of his rope and in way over his head that leaves the biggest impression. For the first time in over 20 years, director Doug Liman finally reunites with his "The Bourne Identity" star in a film acknowledging the full weight of time. From the opening moments centered on a therapy session between Damon's divorced, suicidal Rory and Hong Chau's Dr. Donna Rivera, his weathered appearance and head full of grey hairs is on full display. In fact, it's Affleck's partner in crime Cobby who pointedly calls attention to this, practically reaching through the camera to reference Damon's wide-ranging acting trajectory as he quips: "A little late for a career change, isn't it?" For Rory, that comes in the form of a daring heist targeting corrupt politician Miccelli (Ron Perlman), the incumbent Boston mayor who's embroiled in a runoff election and refuses to leave office.

But don't let all that setup fool you. This breezy, fast-paced, and laugh-out-loud thrill ride takes all of 10 minutes to get from its impressively patient first scene with Rory to our introduction with the deadbeat drunk Cobby to the big planning sequence throwing both misfits together. This ultimately comes across as both a strength and a weakness, however. Damon carries much of the film through Rory's relentless drive to steal just enough money ($32,480, to be precise) to fix his broken family and see his estranged son again, while the snappy buddy-comedy dynamic with Affleck earns most of its laughs. Unfortunately, this also comes at the expense of undercutting much of the emotional heft that the script (credited to co-writers Chuck MacLean and Affleck) aims for, leaving one with the aftertaste of a movie that's solid enough ... but could've been so much more.