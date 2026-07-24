Anakin Skywalker From The Clone Wars Is Returning To Star Wars (But There's A Catch)

Anakin Skywalker is making his way back to a galaxy far, far away, with Matt Lanter — who voiced the character in the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series — returning to the role he's known best for. But while the project in question isn't a new animated show or movie, it's the next best thing, as Lucasfilm Games and EA have revealed the full cast for "Star Wars Zero Company." One of many "Star Wars" video games coming our way in 2026 and beyond, "Zero Company" is now confirmed to include Lanter as part of its ensemble.

The trailers for "Zero Company" had already revealed that a "Clone Wars" era Anakin was going to be part of the proceedings, but it wasn't clear who would be voicing the character. So, now we know for sure. The casting makes sense as well, seeing as the game takes place towards the end of the Clone Wars and close to the Fall of the Jedi era on the new "Star Wars" timeline.

As for the game itself, players will command an elite squad through a gritty story. It's a single-player, turn-based tactics game, not unlike "Marvel's Midnight Suns," one of the best Marvel video games ever. The synopsis for "Zero Company" reads as follows: