Anakin Skywalker From The Clone Wars Is Returning To Star Wars (But There's A Catch)
Anakin Skywalker is making his way back to a galaxy far, far away, with Matt Lanter — who voiced the character in the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series — returning to the role he's known best for. But while the project in question isn't a new animated show or movie, it's the next best thing, as Lucasfilm Games and EA have revealed the full cast for "Star Wars Zero Company." One of many "Star Wars" video games coming our way in 2026 and beyond, "Zero Company" is now confirmed to include Lanter as part of its ensemble.
The trailers for "Zero Company" had already revealed that a "Clone Wars" era Anakin was going to be part of the proceedings, but it wasn't clear who would be voicing the character. So, now we know for sure. The casting makes sense as well, seeing as the game takes place towards the end of the Clone Wars and close to the Fall of the Jedi era on the new "Star Wars" timeline.
As for the game itself, players will command an elite squad through a gritty story. It's a single-player, turn-based tactics game, not unlike "Marvel's Midnight Suns," one of the best Marvel video games ever. The synopsis for "Zero Company" reads as follows:
Set in the twilight of the Clone Wars, you will step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company — an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy. Hawks and Zero Company are recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked. To succeed, Hawks will lead a team of uneasy allies who must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds.
Matt Lanter gets another go around as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Zero Company
Lucasfilm has assembled a pretty impressive cast for this game overall, including some other familiar faces (or voices, rather) from the franchise's past. Case in point: "Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" actor Dee Bradley Baker is playing a clone trooper named Trick.
Now, even though Hayden Christensen played Anakin in live-action in the "Star Wars" prequel film trilogy, Matt Lanter truly put his permanent stamp on the character thanks to his work on "The Clone Wars." The series actually landed its lead actor thanks to a suggestion from "Clone Wars" boss Dave Filoni, who now serves as the creative head of Lucasfilm. Lanter has since reprised his role several times over the years, bringing Anakin to life in everything from "Disney Infinity 3.0" to "The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special."
Members of the "Star Wars Zero Company" cast and development team are slated to discuss the game in greater depth during a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 25. So, we'll be learning a whole lot more about the game very soon.
Elsewhere in the franchise, there are several developing "Star Wars" movies and TV shows to know about following the premiere of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" in theaters earlier this year. Indeed, 2027 will see the theatrical release of "Star Wars: Starfighter," with the second seasons of "Maul — Shadow Lord" and "Ahsoka" both potentially debuting on Disney+ over that same 12-month period. Beyond that, it appears the Rey movie and Simon Kinberg's new film trilogy are still moving forward for the time being.
"Star Wars Zero Company" arrives on console and PC on August 27, 2026.