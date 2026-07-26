This Disturbing Twilight Zone Segment Was Based On A Chilling Arthur C. Clarke Story

Arthur C. Clarke's story "The Star" was first published in Infinity Science Fiction Magazine back in November of 1955, and it has a doozy of a twist ending. The story follows a group of space explorers in the distant future who have come upon the ruins of a long-extinct civilization. The main character of the story is a Jesuit priest/astrophysicist who, for undisclosed reasons, is suffering from a crisis of faith. He and the other space explorers rifle through an outsize alien archive, preserved in an enormous vault, that kept a whole record of the dead alien's society. Thousands of years earlier, the aliens knew that their sun would go supernova, and had no way of escaping total annihilation. They constructed the archive for the sake of posterity, hoping that someone would find it some day.

The Jesuit priest does some calculating about the distance of the alien world from Earth, and finds that the system's supernova actually times out perfectly to a certain star appearing in the sky over Bethlehem, right about when Jesus Christ was born. Yes, the Star of Bethlehem was actually a distant explosion, and a sign of a whole alien civilization being wiped out. Clarke ends his story on a dour note, with the Jesuit wondering why God needed to kill off an entire world just to give a sign of his Son being born on Earth.

In 1985, "The Star" was adapted into a segment on the new "The Twilight Zone" series, starring Donald Moffatt and Fritz Weaver. The story was kept largely the same, but was rewritten slightly to give the ending a more optimistic tone. It aired on December 20, making it the season's Christmas episode.