Legendary Sci-Fi Author Arthur C. Clarke Didn't Mince Words About Star Trek

Arthur C. Clarke wrote his most famous 1968 novel "2001: A Space Odyssey" in conjunction with the (confusing?) Stanley Kubrick movie of the same name, publishing the book shortly after the film came out. Both iterations of "2001" deal with the vast infinities of space in a way that can barely fit into the paltry limits of the human imagination. Humankind is on the cusp of evolving into something new; our movement into the stars marks the end of our earliest developmental stage, and we are ready to become infants among the cosmos, soon to be born into a higher plane. It's heady stuff.

Clarke began publishing science fiction books in the mid-1940s and often returned to outsized ideas about humanity's place in the cosmos. His second most famous novel is probably 1953's "Childhood's End," a story about demonic-looking aliens who arrive on Earth to, ultimately, assist humans in their sudden evolution into a new species. Overall, Clarke wrote dozens of books and numerous short stories, and no sci-fi fan should consider their genre education complete until they have read at least a few of his works.

"2001" came along in the midst of an early, miniature sci-fi boom. After all, 1968 was also the year of "Planet of the Apes" and the ongoing "Star Trek: The Original Series," and Clarke himself would live to see "Star Trek" become a huge cult phenomenon. One might think that the author would adore a space travel-focused property like "Star Trek," but that wasn't necessarily the case when Salon interviewed Clarke in 1997. Mostly, he worried that it would draw the interest of young astronomy enthusiasts, only for them to be disappointed to learn that actual space travel almost certainly won't involve meeting a lot of alien life like in "Star Trek."