House Of The Dragon Season 3 Proves This Is The Worst House In Westeros (And It's Not What You Think)

Spoilers ahead for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 6.

"House of the Dragon" has a problem when it comes to characters you can root for. "Game of Thrones" was full of complicated and flawed people, but it would still make a clear distinction between, say, a monster like Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and someone imperfect yet decent like Jon Snow (Kit Harington). So, when "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 1 introduced the most likable folks in the history of Westeros, it created a big challenge for "House of the Dragon" Season 3. Simply put, this show is hellbent on showing both sides of its central conflict acting increasingly horrible, making it hard for audiences to care about either side winning when both suck. Even Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen is doing terrible things now that she's queen (bringing a similar "Game of Thrones" storyline to mind).

This is to say, everyone is awful in Season 3 of "House of the Dragon" — especially the now-late Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), may he rest in piss peace. But when it comes to the great houses, there is one clear winner for the worst house in Westeros. No, it's not the Lannisters. It's not even the Hightowers. (Gwayne innocent!) Rather, it's House Arryn, whose words "As High as Honor" make it clear they don't actually understand how to measure altitude. We see as much in Season 3, Episode 6, in which Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin) forces Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) to stay hidden in a cave with only her murderous dragon as company.

The thing is, this isn't the first time House Arryn has been led by a horrible person. On the contrary, it's practically a tradition for the house at this point.