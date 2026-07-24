The Dungeon Crawler Carl TV Series Has Cast The Perfect Princess Donut – But There's Only One Problem

Few new science fiction characters have won the mass loyalty of millions of fans quite as quickly as Princess Donut, the talking cat and second lead character of the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" book series. That is not an exaggeration. You cannot tread anywhere near the passionate fandom of author Matt Dinniman's ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining novels without finding a mountain of fan art depicting the Queen Anne Chonk in all her glory. And you'd find and an even larger fountain of comments about how this tortoiseshell Persian cat (thrust into a post-apocalyptic alien reality show alongside her person, the titular Carl) somehow made them laugh until they hurt and then made them cry until they hurt more.

To say that casting this character for the upcoming Peacock television adaption is of vital importance is an understatement.

Yesterday, news broke from San Diego Comic-Con that the perfect actor has been found. Jeff Hays, the narrator (and producer) for every "Dungeon Crawler Carl" audiobook, has been cast as Princess Donut. And this makes total sense. Hays is one of the best audiobook narrators I have ever encountered, and his dynamic voice work across the eight books is so good, and so diverse in its characterizations, that it frequently feels like a full-cast production. His Donut — petty and snobby and loyal and brave and childish and short-tempered and heart-shattering — is a highlight in an audiobook series with many highlights. It's nearly impossible to complain about this.

But here I am, ready to complain. I think they may have cast Hays in the wrong part.