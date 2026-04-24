The Peacock Streaming Service Has Lost A Staggering Amount Of Money
Streaming profits still pale in comparison to the heydays of cable television, but most of the major players in that space are at least making money now. Netflix is the clear winner of the streaming wars and the company everyone else is still chasing. But HBO Max, Disney+, and even Prime Video, once a loss leader for Amazon, are now pushing towards pure profitability. Yet, the Comcast-controlled Peacock continues to bring up the rear, having reported yet another loss for the first quarter of 2026.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock posted a loss of $432 million for the quarter. Much of that was attributed to lucrative sports deals, including NBA games and the Winter Olympics. In any event, the service has not been profitable since it launched in 2020. In that time, its total losses have climbed to truly staggering heights. All told, Peacock has already lost more than $11 billion since its inception.
Let's break down the numbers. In fiscal 2020, Peacock lost $914 million. That is a lot of money, but every major streaming venture has to lose money for a while until it hits a certain level of subscribers and builds up a content library. That's just the nature of the beast. In 2021, however, the streamer's losses grew to $1.7 billion. After that, though, this trend seemed far from sustainable when Peacock lost another $2.5 billion in 2022 alone.
Comcast and NBCUniversal pressed forth, though, with the service losing $2.7 billion in 2023, $1.79 billion in 2024, and a cool $1 billion last year. Add that all up along with the latest quarterly loss and what do you get? You guessed it, just over $11 billion.
Peacock may reach profitability soon - but at what cost?
It appears the bleeding may finally end soon. Speaking to analysts about the company's quarterly earnings, Comcast CFO Jason Armstrong stated that the second quarter is "reflecting a meaningful inflection point, with Peacock expected to approach profitability."
That's not an overly confident statement, but the hope is that the NBA deal and other sports rights, including NFL games, will finally help Peacock achieve profitability. There are, however, still massive issues that need to be addressed. For one, HBO Max and Disney+ further killed the dream of streaming with their recent price hikes, while Netflix has increased its prices twice just in the last year. Quite simply, the notion that cord cutting is less expensive than cable is not the reality for those who want to subscribe to the bulk of these services.
For everyone else? It's about making hard choices. Peacock, based on the numbers, isn't nearly as essential for many viewers. Peacock has around 46 million subscribers and growth has been slow. Netflix, meanwhile, has 325 million subscribers (per Variety), while Disney+ has over 130 million (per Statista). Part of the problem is that Peacock is only available as a standalone service in the U.S. That means that even when it becomes profitable, the margins will be thin, and it's going to take longer for Peacock to make up for its billions in losses.
Similarly, shows like the "Sonic the Hedgehog" spin-off "Knuckles" and the "Office" spin-off "The Paper" aren't cutting it. Meanwhile, creator Seth MacFarlane suspects the "Ted" series won't get another season because it's too damn expensive. So, one of Peacock's biggest hits is probably already done.
Peacock is behind the eight-ball. The losses may soon slow, but meaningful profitability and longer-term viability is still in question.