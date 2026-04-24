The Peacock Streaming Service Has Lost A Staggering Amount Of Money

Streaming profits still pale in comparison to the heydays of cable television, but most of the major players in that space are at least making money now. Netflix is the clear winner of the streaming wars and the company everyone else is still chasing. But HBO Max, Disney+, and even Prime Video, once a loss leader for Amazon, are now pushing towards pure profitability. Yet, the Comcast-controlled Peacock continues to bring up the rear, having reported yet another loss for the first quarter of 2026.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock posted a loss of $432 million for the quarter. Much of that was attributed to lucrative sports deals, including NBA games and the Winter Olympics. In any event, the service has not been profitable since it launched in 2020. In that time, its total losses have climbed to truly staggering heights. All told, Peacock has already lost more than $11 billion since its inception.

Let's break down the numbers. In fiscal 2020, Peacock lost $914 million. That is a lot of money, but every major streaming venture has to lose money for a while until it hits a certain level of subscribers and builds up a content library. That's just the nature of the beast. In 2021, however, the streamer's losses grew to $1.7 billion. After that, though, this trend seemed far from sustainable when Peacock lost another $2.5 billion in 2022 alone.

Comcast and NBCUniversal pressed forth, though, with the service losing $2.7 billion in 2023, $1.79 billion in 2024, and a cool $1 billion last year. Add that all up along with the latest quarterly loss and what do you get? You guessed it, just over $11 billion.