5 Actors Who Could Play Carl In Peacock's Dungeon Crawler Carl Series

It's official: "Dungeon Crawler Carl" is becoming a streaming series on Peacock. Naturally, every fan in the world has an opinion on who should play the title character.

Carl is a uniquely difficult character to cast. The chief avatar of author Matt Dinniman's bloody and brilliant sci-fi action novels, this righteously angry, secretly sensitive, physically imposing man (trapped in an alien dungeon and filmed as he battles for his life in front of a viewing audience spanning the universe) also has to be really, really funny. Good luck finding that combination. And no, you cannot use a time machine to snatch 1991 Bruce Campbell or 1999 Brendan Fraser.

If you look online, you'll find all kinds of fan-casting for Carl. Some of it makes sense, but really doesn't work for one reason or another (sorry, Jensen Ackles is just too old for the part, folks). Others are just ... no, absolutely not (zero apologies to Chris Pratt).

To assemble this list of potential candidates, /Film had a few criteria. The actor had to be capable of fitting the criteria noted in the paragraph above; they had to be age-appropriate (late 20s or capable of playing late 20s), and they had to be feasible, someone who could actually, realistically be cast as the lead in a Peacock streaming show. (And no, sorry, we can't ask audiobook narrator Jeff Hays to bulk up for the part.)

With all of that in mind, here's who we'd consider casting in the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" series. Feel free to send us a check, Peacock.