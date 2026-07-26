The Massive He-Man Easter Egg Barely Anyone Caught In The Masters Of The Universe Movie

Travis Knight's 2026 film "Masters of the Universe" is one of the year's many notorious bombs. Made for a budget of $170 million, the film only made $117 million back at the box office, domestically opening behind the release of the sixth "Scary Movie." Knight's film wasn't a total wash, of course. The production was appropriately lavish, and its character design was bracingly accurate to the Mattel toy products on which the movie was based. I hate to admit it, but Jared Leto actually gave a fun performance as the death-visaged villain Skeletor. Sadly, many found the film was muddled in its messaging about the nature of masculinity, teetering between action-movie earnestness and self-effacing mockery. Ultimately, it didn't resonate with mass audiences.

None of this stopped the world's O.G. "Masters of the Universe" fans from enjoying it, however. Some viewers, who were little boys in the early 1980s (when the animated "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" cartoon series was airing), continued to carry a torch for the characters and enjoyed the slick, big-budget treatment. "Masters of the Universe," as we all know, was based on a line of Mattel toys, and deep-cut toy collectors know all about the journey that He-Man took from the toy factory to the small screen.

Some can even likely tell you about how Mattel's He-Man toys were actually repurposed from the molds of Mattel's 1976 line of action figures called "Big Jim." Some others might also be able to tell you that some of the toys' designs began life as a sketch of a barbarian named Torak.

As it so happens, the new "Masters of the Universe" movie has references to both.