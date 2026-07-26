5 Scariest A24 Movie Villains, Ranked

Many film critics took notice of A24 when it first started distributing movies in 2013. The new studio seemed to be interested in interesting projects by auteur directors, disseminating movies by Roman Coppola ("A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III"), Sofia Coppola, ("The Bling Ring"), Harmony Korine ("Spring Breakers"), Sally Potter ("Ginger & Rosa"), Denis Villeneuve ("Enemy"), and Jonathan Glazer ("Under the Skin"). It became clear that A24 was a new Hollywood force to be reckoned with, and it didn't take the public too much longer to take notice.

Thanks to their choice of material, A24 movies — although of vastly varying genres, tones, and filmmaking styles — became something of a subgenre unto themselves. Some online pundits began referring to a new wave of horror films as "A24 Horror" (In addition to "Under the Skin," there was "The Witch," "It Comes at Night," "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," "Hereditary," Midsommar," "The Lighthouse," Talk to Me," and many others). The studio's name became shorthand for a certain kind of arthouse picture.

I will happily assert that the higher-ups at A24 certainly have interesting taste, and have been very good about distributing ambitious, artistically salient, and strikingly new types of movies for mass consumption. The studio has gained a great deal of goodwill in the last 13 years. Let's just hope that A.I. deal doesn't wreck everything.

And, since the studio has a reputation for horror (among other things), A24's movies contain some of the scariest villains seen in a generation. The following list will rank the most frightening.