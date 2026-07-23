How To Watch 2026's Supergirl At Home
When Milly Alcock was introduced as Kara Zor-El at the end of "Superman," she immediately brought a different energy to the character and to the DC Universe. Now, "Supergirl" shines with a self-destructive superhero who is as fun to watch as she is complicated and flawed. The film adapts one of the best comic books of recent years, Tom King's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," which brings a sort of "Mad Max: Fury Road" chaotic tone that also showcases some wild sci-fi landscapes and creatures in the DC Universe.
The film doubles down on the biggest lore change James Gunn's "Superman" made to the mythos, continuing to build Krypton and the very complicated legacy of its people. The film sets Kara's parents as quite different from her cousin's, showing that not all Kryptonians are the same, and also building the theme of the importance of family and how they shape us.
Unfortunately, audiences didn't seem interested, and the movie was a flop, which has impacted the longevity of "Supergirl" in movie theaters. If you missed out on Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in theaters, or want to revisit the badassery of The Main Man, The Ultimate Bastich, Lobo himself (Jason Momoa) from the comfort of home, you're in luck. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the VOD release date for "Supergirl," and it's closer than you think.
The film will be released on July 28 on digital platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and others, and it's getting a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on September 8, 2026.
Supergirl puts the entire DC Universe into question
Here's the thing. "Supergirl" is not the worst box office flop, but it is nonetheless quite a box office disappointment, to the point where DC Studios co-chief and co-chairman Peter Safran gave a statement about the movie's box office performance. But the box office failure of "Supergirl" is a problem that's bigger than one movie. It's a sign of changing interests in the moviegoing audience.
Yet, none of that matters because the narrative has already taken hold. Movies like "Supergirl" can't just be a movie, they have to represent something bigger, and so the think-pieces about female superhero movies underperforming start getting regurgitated as they are every time there is a new superhero movie starring a woman. Is that fair? No. Do the studios actually deserve the brunt of the blame for not putting these films in the best positions to succeed? I'd argue yes, but that's the subject of a bigger article.
And as for the DC Universe? Well, the appeal of this franchise from the get-go was the wide range of stories and ideas that Safran and James Gunn were unleashing, which lends itself for a safer approach if one movie performs worse than another. If "Supergirl" isn't up your speed, then maybe wait for the upcoming "Clayface" or "Dynamic Duo," a movie that screened footage at the Annecy Animation Festival to thunderous applause for its incredible visuals (the movie uses a mix of 2D and 3D animation with motion capture and large-scale puppetry).
The DC Universe will probably be fine. And in the meantime, you can and should watch "Supergirl" on VOD.