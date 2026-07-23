How To Watch 2026's Supergirl At Home

When Milly Alcock was introduced as Kara Zor-El at the end of "Superman," she immediately brought a different energy to the character and to the DC Universe. Now, "Supergirl" shines with a self-destructive superhero who is as fun to watch as she is complicated and flawed. The film adapts one of the best comic books of recent years, Tom King's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," which brings a sort of "Mad Max: Fury Road" chaotic tone that also showcases some wild sci-fi landscapes and creatures in the DC Universe.

The film doubles down on the biggest lore change James Gunn's "Superman" made to the mythos, continuing to build Krypton and the very complicated legacy of its people. The film sets Kara's parents as quite different from her cousin's, showing that not all Kryptonians are the same, and also building the theme of the importance of family and how they shape us.

Unfortunately, audiences didn't seem interested, and the movie was a flop, which has impacted the longevity of "Supergirl" in movie theaters. If you missed out on Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in theaters, or want to revisit the badassery of The Main Man, The Ultimate Bastich, Lobo himself (Jason Momoa) from the comfort of home, you're in luck. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the VOD release date for "Supergirl," and it's closer than you think.

The film will be released on July 28 on digital platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and others, and it's getting a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on September 8, 2026.