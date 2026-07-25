The Most Controversial And Polarizing Vampire Movie Franchise Ever Is Streaming On Hulu

Do you love vampires, but you wish they were a little less scary? What if you don't want them to be scary at all?! I've got amazing news for you: all five of the Twilight Saga movies are on Hulu.

For the uninitiated or, perhaps, people who have been in comas since the late aughts and are playing catch-up, author Stephenie Meyer allegedly had a dream about a handsome vampire one night and gifted us with "Twilight," the first book in the series, in 2005. The following three novels — "New Moon," "Eclipse," and "Breaking Dawn" — followed every year thereafter, and in 2008, indie director Catherine Hardwicke ("Thirteen") kickstarted the cinematic franchise with "Twilight," casting future superstars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as a pair of lovers kept apart by vampirism.

Across five films — "Breaking Dawn" was split into two films, like its fellow franchise-finishers "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay," the final book in the Hunger Games series — the Twilight Saga charts the relationship of awkward teenager Bella Swan (Stewart) and her handsome, sparkly vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen (Pattinson), as well as the couple's bond with Edward's adoptive vampire family the Cullens. To say the Twilight Saga is divisive is ... an understatement. Yes, the vampires are a little sillier than people are probably used to, the movies are a bit campy, and there was an original fake baby in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2" that would have traumatized audiences all over the world had it been left in the final cut of the film. Still, there's fun stuff in the Twilight movies! I swear!