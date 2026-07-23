How Austin Abrams Narrowly Avoided Dying For Real On Zach Cregger's Resident Evil Set

If you thought playing a "Resident Evil" video game was terrifying enough, try actually filming it in what's shaping up to be the best movie adaptation yet. Writer/director Zach Cregger has already conquered the worlds of sketchy Airbnb's ("Barbarian") and child-abducting witches ("Weapons"), so he's now setting his sights on one of the most beloved horror franchises ever created. From everything that we've seen in the "Resident Evil" marketing so far, the straightforwardly-titled film looks like the definitive live-action version of what countless gamers enjoyed so much over the last few decades. But, as fun as it'll likely be to watch this unfold in front of us, actually bringing it to life on-set was another matter.

Just ask star Austin Abrams. The film's leading man serves as our main protagonist in this nightmarish setting, and he lived to tell the tale ... barely. In a special event attended by /Film's Bill Bria, Sony Pictures screened 20 minutes of "Resident Evil" to a small group of journalists and followed it up with a Q&A by Cregger himself. While talking about the production process, the filmmaker pinpointed one scene in particular that posed the greatest hazard to Abrams' health. According to Cregger:

"It's in the trailer momentarily, but [Austin Abrams is] running down the street, and there's zombies on the roof of the buildings on either side, and they're all leaping at him. And so, we had to basically design this thing where he's just running and bodies are just falling and detonating all around him. And I knew I didn't want to do it with VFX because I feel like it would just look like VFX. So, I was like, 'How do we do this where all these explosions are real?'"

Yeah, you can probably see where this is going.