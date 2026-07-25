Christopher Nolan Has Banned One Signature Fashion Item From His Movie Sets

Christopher Nolan runs a tight ship on his film sets, apparently — to the point where he's banned one specific fashion item that'll probably be familiar to millennial women everywhere.

During an interview on The Today Show, Nolan, the Oscar-winning director of "Oppenheimer" and "The Odyssey" (which just ruled the box office), told Gayle King that he doesn't want lead actresses like Emily Blunt (who starred as Kitty Oppenheimer in, well, "Oppenheimer") and Anne Hathaway (who appeared in "Interstellar" and "The Dark Knight Rises" before starring as Penelope in "The Odyssey") to pad around in the Australian-made shearling boots between takes. "[Hathaway] said something interesting. She said 'Chris says no Uggs on the set.' What does that mean?" King asked.

"You know, it's a thing of — it's a joke I have with Emily Blunt, and Anne [Hathaway] before then," Nolan told King. "Sometimes actors will turn up, because the footwear hurts them, so they'll turn up in these big fluffy comfy slippers." He continued:

"And the funny thing is, you can be on a set, where you've got a guy holding a microphone, you've got a giant camera, you've got crew everywhere. But something like that can actually weirdly take you out of reality. And for me, I think that's always been something, where, it's like if someone's eating a bag of chips off-camera or something."

As Nolan put it, "There are just certain things that remind you you're in the real world as opposed to the world we're trying to create for the actors. I want to stay in the moment; we want the actors to stay in the moment. And so for me, Ugg boots are a signifier of modernity." Nolan did also admit, though, that they're "great," so he's at least tried them on at some point.