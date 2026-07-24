5 Amazing Fantasy Movies That Didn't Deserve To Flop At The Box Office

Fantasy movies are generally a risky proposition. They're often expensive to make, and they don't always deliver at the box office. For every huge hit like "The Lord of the Rings," there is a flop like "Dolittle." In that case, though, we're talking about a movie that was widely disliked by critics and didn't stand a chance at making back its hefty budget.

In many other cases, however, great fantasy movies have flopped for reasons that had nothing to do with their perceived quality. Indeed, regardless of the genre, there are plenty of box office bombs that are truly worth a watch. Remember, the box office has always been a commercial metric rather than a judgment of quality. Still, Hollywood does tend to follow the money, so it's always a bummer when a movie flops, seeing as it makes it that much harder for films in the same genre to get made.

Fortunately, there are also plenty of movies that have found success after bombing at the box office. It's not the be all, end all of a film's legacy. Still, there are quite a few fantasy movies that met an unfortunate fate when they first hit theaters and most decidedly didn't deserve to flop, even if some of the ones we're about to discuss have absolutely enjoyed a second life since then. So, let's look at five movies from the particular genre that initially, but unduly, flopped upon hitting the big screen.