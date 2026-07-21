This Must-Watch Animated Series Did The People From The Sea Before The Odyssey

The following contains spoilers for "The Odyssey" and Genndy Tartakovsky's "Primal."

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is here, bringing Homer's classic story to life in a spectacular fashion. The movie is more than worthy of the word "epic," with huge set pieces, tactile locations, massive puppets, and more.

Arguably the greatest feat Nolan does with his take on the source material is making it a companion piece to "Oppenheimer." Both films are about men grappling with the enormous guilt of being responsible for winning a war through unprecedented means that usher the end of civilization as they know it. Oppenheimer brought about the atomic era and allowed for the push of a button to annihilate humanity. Meanwhile, Odysseus broke the sanctity of Zeus' Law with his little Trojan Horse stunt and created the ultimate betrayal.

This trick led to attacks throughout the Greek islands by some mysterious force known as the People From the Sea. Throughout "The Odyssey," we hear characters talking about preparing for attacks from this mysterious force, and even a whole island burns down their homes in anticipation of these attackers. But we never really see them.

We learn at the end of the movie that this group of raiders who have terrorized countless islands is no strange foreign force but actually the very people Odysseus fought alongside at Troy. They are not some army seeking to conquer, but they are merely people who no longer cared about rules, law, or common sense and became infatuated with war, with pillaging and plundering.

It is a great twist, one that draws from history itself. However, Nolan is not the first filmmaker to do a blockbuster story that features the People From the Sea, or the "Sea People," as antagonists. That's because Genndy Tartakovsky featured the Sea People as the primary villains in Season 2 of "Primal."