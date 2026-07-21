Ariana Grande's Star-Studded Fantasy Sequel Is Taking Over Netflix

Jon M. Chu's "Wicked: For Good" is the second part of a massive two-part movie adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's "Wicked," one of the most successful stage musicals in Broadway history. That stage show was, in turn, based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 deconstructionist novel, also called "Wicked," which told the autobiographical story of Elphaba, better known as The Wicked Witch of the West. Of course, the character herself originated in L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and was famously played by Margaret Hamilton in Victor Fleming's 1939 film adaptation "The Wizard of Oz." Indeed, it's the latter that serves as the main inspiration for "Wicked" in its many forms, both visually and in terms of its story beats.

2024's "Wicked: Part I" (which is often referred to as simply "Wicked") for almost as giant a success as its source material, bringing in $759 million at the box office and garnering an eye-crossing 10 Oscar nods (plus two wins). The movie starred Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a green-skinned citizen of Oz with latent magical powers who eventually becomes close friends with her uber-popular fellow university student Galinda (Ariana Grande, billed as Ariana Grande-Butera). From there, the film and "For Good" (which came out in 2025) follow Elphaba as she clashes politically with the unscrupulous Ozian regime and is branded the "Wicked Witch" through a whole lot of propaganda, forcing Galinda — who decides to rename herself Glinda at one point — to pick a side.

"For Good" wasn't as big a commercial hit as its predecessor and scored zero Oscar nominations. All the same, it's currently the most-watched movie on Netflix in the U.S., where it only barely debuted (via FlixPatrol).