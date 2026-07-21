The Odyssey's Agamemnon Has A Dune Connection You Might Have Missed

Christopher Nolan has unleashed his "Odyssey" upon audiences, and it is an exhilarating cinematic experience. The filmmaker adapts Homer's epic poem by delivering a spectacle that captures the grandeur of the story, including huge set pieces for the siege of Troy, the partial use of a massive puppet for the cyclops, and some clever camera trickery for the Laestrygonians. And yet, Nolan also delivers a rather intimate and grounded story of a guy who realizes that his greatest achievement was also his greatest sin. It's a story about a literal guilt trip.

Still, it's one hell of a moviegoing experience. The scope of "The Odyssey" is matched by its incredible cast. Nolan packed "The Odyssey" both with regular collaborators and familiar faces, like Elliot Page, Anne Hathaway, and Himesh Patel, while also bringing in some unexpected names that make big impressions, like Samantha Morton and John Leguizamo.

Every role in the film is cast for maximum impact, and every role (no matter how small) is memorable. Such is the case for King Agamemnon, commander of the Achaeans during the Trojan War. Agamemnon is played by Benny Safdie, who gives the character an imposing presence while saying rather little. From his commanding physicality to his stunning black armor, the moment Agamemnon steps onto the stage, he is very clearly someone important that men will follow.

It's no wonder, then, that Agamemnon has a significant connection to Frank Herbert's "Dune" — one that many fans may have missed. You see, in the world of "Dune," Paul Atreides (the character played by Timotheé Chalamet in the most recent films) is actually a very, very, very distant but direct descendant of Agamemnon himself.