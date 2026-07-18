Why Agamemnon In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Looks So Familiar

Agamemnon doesn't play a massive role in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey," but he looms large over the narrative ... and that's not just because his actor, Benny Safdie, stands at over six feet tall. The Greek king of Mycenae, husband to the captive Clytemnestra (Lupita Nyong'o, in a dual role as her and her twin sister Helen of Troy), and the leader of the Greek army that sacks Troy alongside our hero Odysseus (Matt Damon), Agamemnon cuts an imposing figure in his enormous black helmet adorned with a golden detail that looks like vertebrae, which he pairs with an all-black outfit and massive cape that sets him apart from his soldiers.

I won't get into "spoilers," insofar as there are "spoilers" about an epic poem attributed to the Greek writer Homer that came out thousands of years ago, about Agamemnon's fate in Nolan's take on "The Odyssey." I will say that Safdie speaks very little in this film — not only is Agamemnon seen almost entirely in flashbacks to the war fought by him and Odysseus and their men, but he remains silent for most of his screen time, which, frankly, makes him all the more intimidating.

So, where do you know Safdie from? A lot of things, probably, but I'll narrow it down for you. From previous Nolan films to other prestigious projects, here's why Benny Safdie, who plays Agamemnon in "The Odyssey," looks so familiar.