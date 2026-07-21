Why Caroline Ingalls From Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Looks So Familiar

Netflix has opened up "Little House on the Prairie" to an entirely new generation. The streamer only just released the first season of its new TV show adaptation of the best-selling, classic book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Those beloved books, of course, were previously adapted into an NBC show that kicked off in 1974 and ultimately ran for 200 episodes. NBC's "Little House on the Prairie" even starred a young Jason Bateman.

This new iteration, however, is a more grounded family drama. Developed by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, Netflix's series is part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West. As Netflix puts it, the show offers "a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier."

The "Little House on the Prairie" cast is led by Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls, with Crosby Fitzgerald playing his wife, Caroline Ingalls. Alice Halsey ("Lessons in Chemistry") plays Laura Ingalls, while Skywalker Hughes ("(I, Object") rounds out the main cast as Mary Ingalls.

As for Caroline, she may look familiar to certain viewers, although this truly represents Fitzgerald's biggest role to date in a major TV show. That said, she's been working as an actor for many years now and has appeared in several high-profile projects, mostly in smaller roles. Still, she has a distinctive look, and for anyone who might have seen some of those movies or TV shows, that could ping a bell in their brain.