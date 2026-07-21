Why Caroline Ingalls From Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Looks So Familiar
Netflix has opened up "Little House on the Prairie" to an entirely new generation. The streamer only just released the first season of its new TV show adaptation of the best-selling, classic book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Those beloved books, of course, were previously adapted into an NBC show that kicked off in 1974 and ultimately ran for 200 episodes. NBC's "Little House on the Prairie" even starred a young Jason Bateman.
This new iteration, however, is a more grounded family drama. Developed by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, Netflix's series is part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West. As Netflix puts it, the show offers "a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier."
The "Little House on the Prairie" cast is led by Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls, with Crosby Fitzgerald playing his wife, Caroline Ingalls. Alice Halsey ("Lessons in Chemistry") plays Laura Ingalls, while Skywalker Hughes ("(I, Object") rounds out the main cast as Mary Ingalls.
As for Caroline, she may look familiar to certain viewers, although this truly represents Fitzgerald's biggest role to date in a major TV show. That said, she's been working as an actor for many years now and has appeared in several high-profile projects, mostly in smaller roles. Still, she has a distinctive look, and for anyone who might have seen some of those movies or TV shows, that could ping a bell in their brain.
Crosby Fitzgerald is an up-and-coming actor
Crosby Fitzgerald is what you would call an up-and-coming actor. She's been steadily on the rise in recent years, getting bigger parts in bigger movies and TV shows as more time has gone on. And while "Little House on the Prairie" is, for sure, her biggest role to date, she's certainly been a part of some other noteworthy stuff over the last decade or so.
Indeed, Fitzgerald has appeared in several popular shows, including "Abbott Elementary," "The First Lady," and "Awkafina is Nora from Queens" in one-off appearances. More recently, she appeared in five episodes of Apple TV's comedy series "Palm Royale" (which was canceled after two seasons) as Sylvia. In 2025, she also had a three-episode arc on the true crime drama show "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox," playing the role of Madison.
On the movie side of things, Fitzgerald had minor roles in movies such as "People People" and "Goodrich," in which she starred alongside Michael Keaton. Her most recent and biggest movie role to date came in Amazon MGM Studios' "Crime 101," which is one of the best action movies of 2026 so far. The star-studded heist flick is headlined by Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), Halle Berry ("X-Men"), and Mark Ruffalo ("The Avengers"), among others. So, while her role was relatively small, Fitzgerald did get to appear alongside some big names in that one.
Undoubtedly, more doors will be opened for Fitzgerald in the future. "Little House on the Prairie" has already been renewed for Season 2 on Netflix. What will happen beyond that? We shall see.
"Little House on the Prairie" Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.