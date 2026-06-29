Jason Bateman's Little House On The Prairie Role Explained

It is incredibly hard to sustain a career in Hollywood. Even the brightest, most enduring flames do eventually burn out. But Jason Bateman, who played one of the main characters on "Arrested Development" and has also starred in huge movies like Netflix's "Carry-On," has genuinely had the definition of an enduring career as an actor, in addition to being a writer and director.

Bateman got his start in the business as a child star when he was just 11 years old with a multi-season stint on NBC's long-running "Little House on the Prairie." Broadly speaking, the show focuses on the life and adventures of the Ingalls family as they exist in the American Midwest during the 19th century. Bateman entered the picture relatively late in the series run, first appearing in Season 7 before becoming a larger part of the cast in Season 8.

"Little House on the Prairie" is being rebooted by Netflix, but the original series ran from 1974 to 1983, airing 200 episodes across nine seasons. Bateman appeared in a total of 21 episodes, making him a pretty meaningful part of the show's later years. Of course, he can't quite compare to the core cast members such as Michael Landon, who anchored the first eight seasons as Charles Ingalls.

Be that as it may, for Bateman, this show was very significant for him, as it was truly the beginning of what has now stretched into a 45 year career — one that is still going very strong, if not stronger than ever.