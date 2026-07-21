Michael Crichton's Overlooked Sci-Fi Thriller Had Groundbreaking Visual Effects

Michael Crichton's "Looker" is one of the most prescient science fiction films of the last 50 years. So, why is it largely forgotten? Well, it kinda stinks.

Crichton was an interesting if frustrating man. After receiving his MD from Harvard, he chose to become a writer rather than practice medicine. He chose profitably. His first novel, "The Andromeda Strain" (published the same year he received his degree), was a best-selling thriller about an extraterrestrial viral outbreak and was turned into a hit movie by Robert Wise in 1971. While his publishing career flourished, he began directing movies in 1973 and knocked out a trio of very good films in "Westworld," "Coma," and "The Great Train Robbery." He soon established himself as the master of the techno-thriller and achieved his greatest hit in 1990 with the publication of "Jurassic Park" (though Crichton didn't write the script used for Steven Spielberg's blockbuster film adaptation). Unfortunately, his work thereafter took a clownish turn with his absurdly racist novel "Rising Sun" and the misogynistic book "Disclosure." (The former was at least redeemed cinematically by director Philip Kaufman, who subverted Crichton's anti-Japanese sentiment.)

In 1981, however, he was on the verge of crafting a sci-fi classic that would predict computer generated imagery, artificial intelligence, and corporate-controlled media. Crichton was smart. Unfortunately, he was in over his head with a fledgling production company and a plot that played to his worst sexist instincts. Nevertheless, no one had seen a movie that looked like "Looker" at the time, and that makes it a fascinating relic.