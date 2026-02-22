A Terrifying '70s Sci-Fi Movie Based On A Michael Crichton Novel Is Streaming On Prime Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robert Wise's 1971 sci-fi thriller "The Andromeda Strain" is one of the best virus thrillers out there, and may be more influential than we initially realize. Adapted from the 1969 novel by Michael Crichton, "The Andromeda Strain" is about a team of scientists in an underground bunker analyzing a mysterious, ultra-lethal virus that seems to have landed on Earth on a crashed satellite. The virus defies all known biological rules, being possessed of no DNA, RNA, or proteins, yet it can perfectly synthesize energy into matter. The virus can crystallize blood and kill almost instantly. It also has a very rapid lifecycle, allowing it to mutate and evolve rapidly.

The bulk of "The Andromeda Strain" is procedural. The aforementioned satellite lands in the middle of a small town in Arizona called Piedmont, and it seemingly kills everyone in the town. There are only two survivors: an elderly drunk named Peter Jackson (George Mitchell), and a little baby named Manuel. Initially, no one knows why they survived. The government enlists a crack team of super-scientists to investigate the mystery. The leader of the team is Dr. Jeremy Stone (Arthur Hill), and he's soon joined by Dr. Hall (James Olsen), Dr. Leavitt (Kate Reid), and Dr. Dutton (David Wayne).

The virus is moved into an ultra-protected underground super-lab called Wildfire, and the quartet of doctors has to descend through several floors of meticulous and automated decontamination before they can begin working with it. Nelson Gidding, who wrote the screenplay, lent "The Andromeda Strain" an element of scientific verisimilitude, making the alien viral threat seem that much more insidiously real. It's a gripping film and an intriguing mystery. All virus thrillers that followed "Andromeda" seem to have lifted certain details from Wise's film, from the hazmat suits to the de-con procedures.