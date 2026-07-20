Denzel Washington's 2023 Action Thriller Is Finding New Fans On HBO Max

The original TV series "The Equalizer" ran on CBS for 88 episodes and four seasons from 1985 to 1989. It starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a freelance benevolent helper who put out ads offering his services. McCall was once a murderous CIA operative of some kind, and is attempting to atone for his previous government-sponsored crimes by lending himself out as an investigator.

In 2014, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and star Denzel Washington adapted "The Equalizer" to the big screen, this time much more terse and violent. Washington's take on the Robert McCall character is more worldly and helpful, taking odd jobs to pay his own bills, but just as often committing violent acts of vigilante justice. McCall is friends with a teenager sex worker (Chloe Grace Moretz) who is injured by her Russian mob pimp, instigating a vigilante killing spree. On a $73 million budget, "The Equalizer" made a boffo $193 million, leading to two sequels. "The Equalizer 2" did just about as well at the box office, indicating that Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua had hit a successful formula. Also, the pair clearly enjoy working together, as "The Equalizer 2" was the first sequel Washington ever made in his career. Washington and Fuqua have made five movies together.

The current hit burning up the charts over on HBO Max, though, was the 2023 sequel "The Equalizer 3." At this point in his story, Robert McCall is getting a little too old to continue his relentless quest for vigilante justice, and finds a place where he feels like he can settle down. For this film, McCall is in Italy tracking down and slaying mobsters when he finds that a little village on the Amalfi Coast might be just right for a rest. The killer finds peace.