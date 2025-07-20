Why The Equalizer 3's Italy Shoot Had The Crew Vomiting

Of all the 1980s properties to survive into the 20th century, "The Equalizer" has proven to be one of the most surprising. Edward Woodward embodied Robert McCall on the original CBS television series for four seasons, while Queen Latifah played a genderbent version named Robyn McCall on a reboot series that lasted five seasons on the same network. However, it's the legendary Denzel Washington who's had the longest tenure as McCall, having played the character for over a decade in Antoine Fuqua's "Equalizer" films. No single actor plays the role like the others either, with the only throughline being a central figure with a violent past using their skills to protect those that can't protect themselves.

In terms of the McCall with the most brutal sensibilities, that honor goes to Washington without question. Fuqua's first two "Equalizer" films demonstrate just how ruthless he can be (especially with a nail gun), but it's "The Equalizer 3" that pushes the character into even darker territory. Released in 2023, the movie has the ex-Marine turned DIA paramilitary officer leaving his Boston abode to travel to Sicily and settle an affair with some Italian gangsters, only to catch a stray bullet that ensues he's not going anywhere anytime soon. This, in turn, forces McCall to take a much-needed vacation to heal from his injuries in the town of Altamonte. Of course, as he gets to know the local people, he also starts witnessing the ruthless dealings of the Camorra mafia run by Vincent Quaranta (Andrea Scarduzio).

What follows is a string of, as /Film's Witney Seibold noted in his "Equalizer 3" review, radically violent acts against Vincent and his men. Really, Washington's McCall becomes so merciless in this installment that the movie is pretty much a slasher flick in disguise (but with the slasher as its hero). At one point McCall even goes so far as to coldly stare into the eyes of a mafia goon he just stabbed in the throat as they leave this plane of existence. This is all in stark contrast to the film's beautiful setting — one that wasn't always easy to capture, admittedly.