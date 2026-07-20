The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Reveals One Fight Marvel Fans Never Thought They'd See

The first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" is finally here, revealing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom voice, a first look at the Fantastic Four interacting with The Avengers, and much more. It's also become clear that the fifth "Avengers" movie is likely going to be an "Avengers vs. X-Men" film, judging by the many brief shots in the trailer of mutants fighting the known heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among the related battles glimpsed here are Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) shapeshifting into Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) from the New Avengers and Cyclops (James Marsden) shooting his eye laser at a group of people. In addition, we may yet get to see Magneto (Ian McKellen) take on Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the film itself. Indeed, these kinds of showdowns between fan-favorite characters can only happen in an established franchise like the MCU.

What's more, "Avengers: Doomsday" will even include a fight that Marvel fans never thought they'd see. Not because it was impossible or would require a lot of build-up. Rather, it's because it's a tussle between two seemingly random characters that no one expected to duke it out.

We're referring, of course, to Channing Tatum's Gambit fighting Simu Liu's Shang-Chi.

It's been five years since the release of Shang-Chi's solo movie, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which was previously the only time we'd seen him in the MCU outside of the animated shows "What If...?" and "Marvel Zombies." So, given that it's unclear if "Shang-Chi 2" is ever going to happen, merely seeing the character again in live-action would've been surprising enough. Likewise, Tatum's Gambit has gone through a lot, with his solo movie having been stuck in development hell for over a decade. Hence, the two squaring off in "Doomsday" is both bizarre and cool.