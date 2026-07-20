Quote Of The Day By Guillermo Del Toro: 'Disobedience Is The Beginning Of Responsibility, I Think.'

Guiillermo del Toro is synonymous with cinematic monsters. Thanks to his maximalist imagination and empathy for outsiders, no-one is better or more consistent at crafting fantasies about people who don't fit in. He's also achieved mainstream success without sacrificing his eccentricities or love for the B-movie genres. "The Shape of Water," his spin on "Creature from the Black Lagoon" in which the fish-man is the romantic lead, became a Best Picture winner.

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on October 9, 1964, del Toro was raised in a Catholic Spanish family. That family was hit by some extraordinary good luck during his childhood. His father, Federico del Toro Torres, won a $6 million lottery in 1969, and soon the del Toros were living in a large mansion. One of the mansion's features was an enormous library shelved with classic literature, and del Toro claims to have read every book in it.

Del Toro has described his father as a "blue collar" guy who demanded his children work towards their ambitions. Indeed, one book that forever changed young Guillermo del Toro's life was one that he saved up money to purchase himself: a Spanish edition of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," which he sought after James Whale's classic "Frankenstein" movie dazzled his young mind.

Del Toro began making short films on a Super 8 camera when he was eight. His first feature was 1993's "Cronos," one of the most unique vampire movies you'll ever see. His family's financial standing extended him the privilege to immerse himself in art, and in response to his strict Catholic upbringing, he's an anti-authoritarian to his core. Those traits, wrapped together with imagination, make del Toro one of the most singular filmmaking voices we have working at the heights he does — and also make him highly quotable.