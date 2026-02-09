Guillermo Del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth Taught Me One Filmmaking Lesson That No Other Movie Did

Film critics and enthusiasts have observed a tendency to think of film as a plot-driven medium, where the words matter more than the camera choices. This is even though the word "movie" derives from "moving images." (One reason for this might be because streaming and cell phones mean people often glance away from movies that they're watching, and so don't even try to decipher visual language — but that's a discussion for another time.)

I definitely used to think this way when I was a teenage cinephile. It took me embarrassingly long to realize that in film, the director expresses themselves in every detail of the visuals. The frame isn't the stage where the story unfolds, it is the story. Saying, for instance, the colors of a movie are of lesser importance is about as ignorant as saying the colors in a painting are arbitrary. The movie that unlocked my mind to receive that lesson was Guillermo del Toro's "Pan's Labyrinth," which to this day I and many others would call his masterpiece.

I first watched the film in 2017, when I was about 17 and had recently realized the annals of film had much greater treasures than just superheroes. If I were to count my top 10 favorite films, there would be a spot reserved for "Pan's Labyrinth." The movie has a high-contrast color palette, but individual scenes tend to take a single one of those colors. Shots in "Pan's Labyrinth" can be a dreary, rainy blue, a bright gold, or a shadowed green, but rarely more than one.

The most obvious underpinning of this contrast is that nighttime scenes are dark blue and daytime scenes are bright yellow, of course. But "Pan's Labyrinth" is also a magical realism film, and its colors divide those two moods.