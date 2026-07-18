If You Loved Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Stream This Movie For Free Next

Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey" is already proving to be one of the best films of the year, and it has sparked renewed interest among moviegoers in Greek literature, mythology, and the countless film adaptations of it all. "The Odyssey" is a nearly 3,000-year-old text, yet the story of a man's journey back home to Ithaca following the end of the Trojan War is still captivating after all these years.

But what of the other stories after the fall of Troy? One of the all-time greats is "The Trojan Women," a tragedy written by the Greek playwright Euripides, first produced about 200 years after "The Odyssey." The play has inspired countless other works, but it was most notably adapted into a feature film in 1971, boasting a star-studded cast including Katharine Hepburn, Vanessa Redgrave, Geneviève Bujold, Irene Papas, and Brian Blessed.

Using Edith Hamilton's translation of the play, director Michael Cacoyannis' "The Trojan Women" marked his return to classical Greek literature following the start of his "Greek tragedy" trilogy with "Electra" in 1962. Save for the omission of the Greek deities' presence in the play, "The Trojan Women" is faithful to a fault, with the dialogue feeling as presentational as the stage play, which might be jarring to some viewers. But it's the shift in perspective that makes the story such a worthwhile companion piece to "The Odyssey." The story is a moral sleight of hand, taking one of the foundational acts of heroism, dwelling instead on the cruelty, grief, and dehumanization that the "conquest" left behind. Instead of celebrating victory, "The Trojan Women" focuses on the women now condemned to survive in its aftermath.