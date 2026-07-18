How Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Changes The Iconic Cyclops Showdown

Spoilers for "The Odyssey" follow.

Christopher Nolan hadn't tread into the high fantasy genre territory before making "The Odyssey." If anything, it seems contrary to Nolan's whole ethos of a filmmaker of wrapping his head around a story's technical detail. Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy was all about bringing Batman down into the real world, while his feuding magician movie "The Prestige" explores in depth the practical mechanics behind stage magic tricks.

But in a tale like "The Odyssey," you can't hide from the fantastical. For his part, Nolan doesn't, at least not totally. The Gods are offscreen presences in the film, besides Odysseus (Matt Damon) seeing brief visions of Athena (Zendaya), and that may disappoint fans of the original "Odyssey" poem. But the monsters that Odysseus and his crew encounter, like the enormous, man-eating Cyclops (Bill Irwin), undeniably exist as flesh and blood.

In Homer's original "The Odyssey," Odysseus converses with the Cyclops (named Polyphemus) while he is its captive. Possibly the most famous moment in the whole sequence is when Odysseus, ever the trickster, tells the monster his name is "Nobody." After Odysseus and his men blind the sleeping Polyphemus, the monster screams that "Nobody" is attacking him, something the other Cyclopes misinterpret him entirely.

Interviewed on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," Nolan explained why he cut this moment from the movie. "It's a pun. Puns in translation are tough," he said. "I tried. It was not possible to work it in." What's the pun, you ask? In the original Greek, Odysseus tells the Cyclops his name is "Outis," which both sounds like a diminutive form of "Odysseus" and is a Greek word meaning "Nobody." This pun doesn't carry over into English, hence the Cyclops looking like an even greater fool for falling for the "nobody" name trick.