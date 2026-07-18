Christopher Nolan's 5 Worst Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Let me get ahead of something right now, okay? None of Christopher Nolan's movies are, by any metric, bad. The British director, who's been working in tandem with his wife and co-producer Emma Thomas for most of his career, has, as of this writing, made 13 feature films, and not a single one of them is an actual stone-cold stinker. I'm partly saying this because I have several coworkers whom I respect and who really love the number one entry on this list, but the main reason for this immediate announcement is that Nolan inspires very strong feelings, both positive and negative, in his audience members, fans, and detractors.

Why? To my mind, it's because Nolan's films are uniquely his — sometimes difficult to parse and loud, overwhelming spectacles — but they're also meditations on humanity, grief, memory, and time. There is, I genuinely believe, a Nolan movie for everyone if you try hard enough and engage with his admittedly challenging material, which I also believe is a viewing habit that makes you a better filmgoer.

When it comes to Rotten Tomatoes ratings, though, you can't "argue" with data. That's why I'm here to "rank" Nolan's body of work in reverse, a framework that would probably delight the director. Here are Nolan's five "worst" movies, from "least amazing" to "still better than most other movies you'll watch on any given day." Also, one last housekeeping note: every single one of these is worth watching if you haven't already seen them.