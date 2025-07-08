Before He Conquered The Box Office, Christopher Nolan Won This Dueling Movies Battle

The Christopher Nolan of 2006 was not the Christopher Nolan of today. Though he had cut his teeth as a tentpole director on "Batman Begins" a year earlier, Nolan hadn't gone into that movie with the intent of launching a trilogy. Nor, for that matter, had he shown any inkling of becoming a big-budget tradesman exclusively. Even on "Batman Begins," Nolan hadn't entirely brushed off the mindset of an artist painting on a smaller canvas and used basic camera setups for much of the action (which, sorry to say, is why most of the film's fights devolve into a chaotic flurry of fisticuffs).

This didn't radically change with his follow-up, "The Prestige," but the movie was still a crucial stepping stone to his love affair with IMAX and the more dynamic filming style he embraced in the years that followed. The 2006 period piece tells a small-scale tale of two rival magicians in a way that makes it feel like an epic, in no small part thanks to director of photography Wally Pfister. Nolan's go-to DP for the first decade of his directorial career conjures some dark, mesmerizing visuals here, not the least of which is the haunting final shot. It's an image that serves as a horrifying capstone to the film's exploration of obsession and its all-consuming nature, a theme that Nolan has returned to again and again in his oeuvre.

More than that, "The Prestige" marked the point where Nolan's artistic fixations and narrative tendencies began to fully crystallize; that includes his fascination with the ways time, space, and memory shape our perspective, as well as the motif of parents enduring hell to be reunited with their children. Perhaps that's why, nowadays, it's easy to forget Nolan's movie was only the slightly more popular film about 19th-century magicians with a huge plot twist to come out of that year.