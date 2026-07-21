Steven Spielberg's Worst Sci-Fi Movie, According To Letterboxd

If one were to make a Mount Rushmore of movie directors, it's a foregone conclusion that Steven Spielberg would make the cut. He's a name that even the most casual fans of cinema recognize, and with good reason. From "Jaws" to "West Side Story" and everything in between, he's been doing it at a very high level for decades now. More than anything else, though, audiences generally love it when Spielberg dabbles with science fiction.

To that end, all of Spielberg's biggest box office hits have one thing in common: they are all sci-fi movies. Naturally, the first things that come to mind when people think of Spielberg and sci-fi are all-time classics like "Jurassic Park" and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial." Heck, if one were to make a list of the best sci-fi movies of all time, there's a more than decent chance both of those make it into the top 10. But not everything can be a home run.

So, what about Spielberg's attempts at sci-fi that have been slightly less beloved? What do his fans have to say about it? If user reviews on Letterboxd are any indication, two very different movies from very different periods in the filmmaker's career are tied as Spielberg's worst sci-fi movie. Both are likely to inspire a great deal of spirited conversation.

With an average rating of 3.1 each, 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and his most recent effort, the alien thriller "Disclosure Day," both sit at the bottom of the list. For what it's worth, "Jurassic Park," widely regarded as the best "Jurassic" movie, is at the top of the list with an average 4.1 rating, followed closely by "E.T." with 3.8.